Rajasthan: Bus Rams Into LS Speaker Om Birla's Convoy, 3 Policemen Injured; Video Surfaces

Police escort vehicle in Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's convoy hit | Twitter

Three police personnel were injured after a private bus rammed into one of the police escort vehicles in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's convoy, in Kota. However, all police personnel are safe and out of danger, SP Kota rural was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

"All police personnel are safe and out of danger. Bus driver detained, action to be taken," said SP Kota Rural Kavendra Singh Sagar, informing that the bus driver was detained from the spot.

The video of the incident was also shared on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place when Birla was on his way to attend a sports function in Etawah, Kota. The Lok Sabha speaker is on a tour of Rajasthan, also his home state.

Only last week, Om Birla who is in Rajasthan, had stopped his vehicle after seeing a youngster injured on the road. The Lok Sabha speaker had immediately stopped his vehicle and checked about the well-being of the injured youth. He only left after ensuring that the injured youth received treatment.