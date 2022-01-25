Rajasthan: BSF developing border tourism projects, Attari like 'Beating Retreat' ceremony to start in Jaisalmer soon

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan is coming up with a border tourism project in which under the aegis of BSF Jodhpur Frontier, a view of the Attari border is being created at Bavalian outpost near Jaisalmer.

Frontier IG Pankaj Kumar said to the media on Wednesday that every countryman wants to see the international border. Keeping this in mind, border tourism is being developed along the international border in coordination with the BSF and the state government.

Under this, a stadium with a seating capacity of 2,000 people has been constructed at the Bavalian post. This outpost is located at a distance of 20 km from Tanot Mata Temple.

In the initial phase, a 'Beating Retreat' will be organized here on the weekend but there will be no such event from the Pakistan side as Pakistan's post is at a distance of 2 km.

Apart from the post of Bavalian, border tourism projects will also be developed in Khajuwala, Bikaner and border post-Sancho, Bikaner.

The IG also talked about the new security threat and said that drones have become a new challenge for the BSF, but in a very short time, we have developed an anti-drone system.

He said BSF's challenges such as the smuggling of drugs and weapons from the other side of the border have now shifted to drones.

"We have trained our jawans about the mechanism under the anti-drone system and are also coordinating with the local police and the Air Force," he said.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022