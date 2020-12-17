Rajasthan: Brothers arrested for killing man in alleged illicit relationship with sister

Chittorgarh police have arrested two brothers who assaulted and killed a man who was in an illicit relationship with their minor sister.

Police said the two accused, Chetan, 24 and Rajesh 23 have admitted to their crime. They told police the deceased, identified as Ishaq Mohammed, was already married with children but was trying to mislead their 17-year-old sister.

The brothers said they had seen their sister with Ishaq on a few occasions and had objected to their relationship. However, despite warnings, the two continued to see each other.

Ishaq Mohammed, 25, was a shopkeeper in Asavara Mata village near Nimbaheda town, 300 km south of Jaipur. Ishaq’s half-burnt body was recovered from the outskirts of the village on December 12.

Nimbaheda Sadar police station SHO Phool Chand Tailor said police formed a special team to investigate the case and an FSL team was also brought in from Udaipur to nab the culprits.

Ishaq’s body was identified by his family with the help of a hump he had on his back. His family had filed a missing person report on December 8 after he did not return home.

On questioning his family, Ishaq’s nephew told police that on December 8 he had seen his uncle going towards the girl’s house which was just a couple of houses away.

Police then detained the girl’s brothers and questioned them

Rajesh and Chetan told police that their father had died some time back and they had fixed their sister’s wedding. They had asked her to stop meeting Ishaq but she did not listen and continued to see Ishaq who was misleading her.

On December 8, Rajesh had seen Ishaq at their home with their sister. An angry Rajesh called Chetan and the duo thrashed Ishaq who fell unconscious.

The brothers then put Ishaq in a sack and took him to a deserted mining area on the outskirts of the village where they set the body on fire.

Tailor said the brothers were arrested on Wednesday and presented in a local court which remanded them to police custody till Saturday.