Rajasthan board class 10 result 2020: RBSE to release result next week on rajresults.nic.in, click here for details

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare class 10 results in next week.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the results of class 10 can be expected ‘any day next week’ before Friday, July 31.

Once released, students will be able to check the results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result: