Rajasthan board class 10 result 2020: RBSE to release result next week on rajresults.nic.in, click here for details

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare class 10 results in next week.
As per the report by The Indian Express, the results of class 10 can be expected ‘any day next week’ before Friday, July 31.
Once released, students will be able to check the results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Click on the result link - Secondary Results 2020
Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out
The board exams were held in March but RBSE postponed it midway due to COVID-19 outbreak and followed lockdown. The exams for the remaining subjects were later held in June under proper social distancing guidelines.
