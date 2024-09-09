Rajasthan: BJP's Madan Rathore Announces Plan To Cancel 6-7 Districts Created By Ashok Gehlot's Government, Accuses Of Appeasement

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore | X/ @AhlawatMp

Jaipur: The process of changing the decisions of the previous Congress government continues in Rajasthan. Now the BJP government of the state is in process to cancel the 6–7 districts formed by the former CM Ashok Gehlot. Hinting at this the BJP State President Madan Rathore accused the previous government of creating the district just for appeasement.

“The then government created many districts only for appeasement of its MLAs. Even the single assembly segments like DuDu, Kekri, Sanchore were designated as districts. We'll cancel them,” said Rathore while talking to the media in Bhilwara on Sunday evening.

He said that the government will cancel the districts which were made without any demand from the local public.

"We have formed a committee which reviewed the districts created by previous governments and found that many districts were created without any demand or need. The public is also opposing it. There are 6-7 districts which will be cancelled,” Rathore said.

The previous Ashok Gehlot government had created 17 new districts in the name of public demand in the last year of his tenure. This was taken as a master stroke of Ashok Gehlot as this was for the first time after formation of Rajasthan that this number of districts were created in the state. However, Gehlot failed to get the political mileage of this and lost the government.

The BJP government created a cabinet sub - committee to review the formation of new districts just after taking over in the state. An expert committee was also formed to give its suggestions which has recently submitted its report to the government.

In the meantime, reacting to the Rathore's statement, the state president of Congress Tikram Julie has said that the Congress had created the new districts to give relief to the public as small districts are considered good for administration. "The BJP government should increase the number of districts instead of cancelling them.