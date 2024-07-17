Rajasthan: BJP To Train Newly Elected MLAs For Better Connect With Public

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | ANI

After the recent debacle in Lok Sabha election, the ruling BJP in Rajasthan has now intended to train its MLAs for better connect with public The training is likely to start after the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

This intention of the party was expressed by the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held on Tuesday. , "Only the MLA has to take the government schemes to the people, so it is important that the MLA maintain good connect and communication with the public. MLA and his staff should behave decently with the public. All MLAs should also attend the calls of the people of their constituency and reply to them immediately also,” said Sharma, addressing the MLAs in the meeting.

The training session of MLAs is likely after the current assembly session. Regarding the training of MLAs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma wants all the MLAs to be proficient in the rules and procedures of the House. They should be aware of the healthy traditions of the House. Along with this, the MLA, his driver, gunman and other staff should behave decently with the public. Solve public problems by taking prompt action. Consideration is going on to provide training to MLAs in this regard.

The sources in the party said that the recent debacle of losing 11 seats in the Lok Sabha election has been taken seriously by the party high command and by -election of five assembly seats is likely to be held within next 2–3 months. Looking at this, the party and the government wants to make a positive impact among the people. Taking the budget announcements to the public and fast implementation is part of this exercise.