 Rajasthan: BJP Suspends Ex-Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal For Levelling Corruption Charges Against Union Law Minister
Accusing Arjun Ram Meghwal of filing false affidavits to the Election Commission, the former Speaker said that Arjun Ram did not give information about the ongoing corruption case against him.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
BJP Suspends Former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal For Levelling Serious Corruption Charges Against Union Law Minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP on Wednesday suspended former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal from the party who was given a show cause notice for his accusations of corruption on the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Kailash Meghwal has given a long reply to the party and the same has been sent as a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding him to sack Arjun Ram Meghwal from the post. Kailash Meghwal also held a press conference and made public the reply given to the party's notice and said 'BJP has expelled me, I will contest the elections and will defeat the BJP candidate by thousands of votes.'

Kailash Meghwal hits out at Arjun Ram Meghwal

Not only this, Kailash Meghwal stuck to the charges he made against Arjun Ram Meghwal and said, 'How can a corrupt person like Arjun Meghwal be the Law Minister of the country? I have written to the Prime Minister and asked him to sack Arjun Ram from the cabinet.'

He alleged that Arjun Meghwal had been a corrupt officer. A complaint was made against him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau and a case was registered. It was investigated twice but the case was closed under pressure on which the Sessions Court Judge had expressed his displeasure.

Accusing Arjun Ram Meghwal of filing false affidavits to the Election Commission, the former Speaker said that Arjun Ram did not give information about the ongoing corruption case against him. 'I will complain to the Election Commission also,' said Meghwal adding that Arjun Meghwal is being compared with a great personality like Ambedkar which is completely unfair.

The 89-year-old Kailash Meghwal is seven times MLA from Shahpura assembly seat in Bhilwara. He is known to be close to the former CM Vasundhara Raje and is annoyed with the way the party is treating him. 'I was once a hero in this party, today I am a zero from a hero. Today BJP is taking out four yatras. Do you see me at any place? I was sidelined, which is not acceptable to me,' said Meghwal.

He accused the party's state leadership of factionalism and said that the leaders with Vasundhara Raje are being selectively thrown out. 'I am considered to be in Vasundhara ji's camp and efforts are being made to eliminate Vasundhara ji's camp,' said Meghwal.

BJP suspended Kailash Meghwal

Acting on the reply given by Meghwal the party suspended him.

BJP State Disciplinary Committee Chairman Omkar Singh Lakhawat said that state President CP Joshi has suspended Shahpura (Bhilwara) MLA Kailash Meghwal from the primary membership of the party on charges of breach of discipline. This entire matter has been handed over to the State Disciplinary Committee of BJP for further action.

