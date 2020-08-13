Rajasthan: BJP still wants to prove a point

Jaipur: BJP has decided to move a no-confidence motion in the Assembly. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said this in Jaipur after a legislators meeting was held at the BJP office on Thursday. The special Assembly session is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Union Minister Narendra Tomar, senior leader P Murlidhar Rao and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna were present to oversee the meeting proceedings. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was also present at the meeting.

Raje said that the Gehlot government has run out of time and will not last for long. Kataria also expressed similar sentiments and said that the peace in Congress won’t last for long.

The BJP has claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government does not have adequate numbers and will fall in the eventuality of a floor test. The BJP is probably still banking on the possibility of chinks in the Congress unity and the subsequent inability of Gehlot to manage enough numbers.

Rajasthan Assembly has total 200 seats, out of which 107 are with Congress. It also has the support of independents and other parties taking its tally to almost 125. Whereas BJP has 72 and along with its ally RLP’s 3 seats its numbers reach 75. The number required for a majority is 101 and in the present scenario the Congress appears to be in a comfortable position to prove majority.