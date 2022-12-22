Rajasthan BJP postpones 'Janakrosh Yatra' after Centre's Covid-19 advisory

BJP leader Satish Punia | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Following the advisory of the Central Government on COVID-19, the BJP in Rajasthan has postponed its 'Janakrosh Yatra' and public meetings.

"Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan's 'Janakrosh Yatra' against the misrule of Congress, Jungle Raj and corruption in Rajasthan was getting immense public support.

"But in view of the general precautions and instructions of Covid, it has been postponed in public interest," tweeted party' s state president Satish Punia on Thursday.

The party started these Yatras and public meetings on 1st December to counter the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress and the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the Congress government in the state. These were to continue till December 31.

The party had to postpone its agitation as its own MPs of Rajasthan had requested the Central Government to give directions to follow the COVID-19 protocol in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and based on their letter, the Union Minister for Health, Mansukh Mandavia had written to Rahul Gandhi to postpone his Yatra which has created a political raw.