Rajasthan: BJP MP Arjun Lal Meena writes to PM Modi, urges release of MPLAD fund

Jaipur: Deferred MP local area development (LAD) fund has made it difficult for MPs of Rajasthan to face people in this situation of the pandemic, especially when MLAs are spending and MPs cannot. One MP from Udaipur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan has come out with this issue and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Modi to start the fund again.

Arjun Lal Meena, MP from Udaipur said in his letter that the MLAs of his constituency are spending their MLA LAD fund to help people. Government of Rajasthan is using 3 crores of each of the MLA fund for health facilities where as MPs we cannot contribute for local health facilities as our local area development fund is deferred for last two years. He said, "People are in trouble and are annoyed with MPs, so please start the fund again."

Meena has also said that amount of MP fund is now equal to the MLA fund in Rajasthan. MLAs are getting 5 crores for an assembly constituency where an MP also gets 5 crores for a parliamentary constituency which covers 8 assembly constituencies in the state.

It is to note that all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan are of BJP and MPs are facing competition from the MLAs. They are also being criticized by the Congress leaders of the state for not supporting in getting an adequate supply of oxygen and medicine from the Central government and not doing anything for the people. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said in a meeting yesterday that we are spending our MLA fund but if MPs could spend their fund it would be a great help for people. Although some of the MPs like central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat or Arjun Lal Meghwal and some others are doing their bit with their resources.