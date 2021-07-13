Rajasthan BJP MLA surrenders in fake mark sheet case, sent to jail

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has surrendered and was sent to jail on Monday to present a fake mark sheet of his wife and sign it as a guardian in panchayat elections held in 2015. He was ordered by the Supreme Court to surrender.

The accused MLA Amrit Lal Meena is from the Salumber constituency in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. His wife Shanta Devi contested the election for the post of sarpanch from Semari gram panchayat in 2015. A mark sheet of class V was presented to contest the election as it was mandatory to have a minimum educational qualification at that time in Rajasthan.

The MLA had signed the documents as a guardian of his wife.

Shanta Devi won the election but her opponent Sugna Devi had filed a case against her in Semari police station for presenting a fake mark sheet. The investigation was done by CID-CB, which during the probe found that the mark sheet was fake. A charge sheet was filed against Shanta Devi and she is out on bail.

The investigating agency accused MLA Meena also as he had signed the document as a guardian. According to police officials, Meena was denied interim bail from the High Court last month. Then he moved Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court, which stayed the arrest but directed him to surrender before the local court within three weeks. Following which the MLA surrendered before the Sarada judicial magistrate court on Monday and was sent to jail.