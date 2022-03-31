Rajasthan: BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal arrested in alleged suicide case of doctor

Rajasthan police have arrested BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal in connection with alleged suicide case of the lady doctor of Dausa. It is alleged that Gothwal had reached the dharna that took place after the death of the patient.

Jitendra Gothwal is the state secretary of the state unit of Bjp. He was detained by Lalsot Police from his residence in Jaipur on Thursday morning. He was produced in a court in Lalsot, from where he was sent to 15-day judicial custody at 4 pm.

It is to mention here that Dr Sunit Upadhyaya, the husband of deceased Dr Archna had accused some people including Gothwal of instigating the agitation and blackmailing the hospital administration. Another accused Ram Manohar Bairwa has also been arrested by Lalsot police. Dr Suit had alleged that the protesters put pressure on the police administration to register a murder case.

On the other hand, Jitendra Gothwal said that he has been punished by the government because he had sent a train ticket to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to come to Rajasthan and take a look at the law and order situation in the state. He said that Dr Archana's death is sad, action should be taken against those who are guilty. On the question of instigating the mob, Gothwal said that if police have any such video then I will leave politics. Police have created a conspiracy at the behest of the government, he added.

In the meantime, the government has removed Dausa SP Anil Beniwal and CO Shankar Meena has been suspended. The investigation has been handed over to divisional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav. At the same time, section 302 has been removed from the case.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:41 PM IST