 Rajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats

Rajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats

BJP State President Madan Rathod announced that the State Election Commission is working on implementing 'One State, One Election' by conducting the elections of urban local bodies and Panchayats together.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore | X/ @AhlawatMp

Following the central leadership of the party the BJP government in Rajasthan is working on to implement One State One Election by conducting elections of urban local bodies and Panchayats together. 

BJP State President Madan Rathod said "the State Election Commission is working on One State One Election in the state. The exercise to conduct the elections of urban local bodies and Panchayats is being carried out.

FPJ Shorts
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA

Emphasizing on the need of One State One Election, Rathore said that frequent elections in the country waste a lot of time and resources. The model code of conduct for the election pits a break on the development projects.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying...
article-image

“The code of conduct should not become an excuse for delay in development, and for this it is necessary that elections be held simultaneously. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for One Nation One Election, the state is working on One State One Election,” said Rathore. 

However, the implementation of One State One Election will not be easy as the previous elections to local bodies took almost two years to be completed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, hence elections in hundreds of local bodies will have to be conducted ahead of schedule.

Besides this, huge resources will be needed as Rajasthan has 11 Municipal Corporations, 33 Municipal Councils and 169 Municipal Boards or Nagar Panchayat. Thus, Rajasthan has a total of 213 Municipalities or Urban Local Bodies(ULBs). 

Read Also
Rajasthan HC Grants 7-Day Parole To Asaram Bapu For Treatment At Pune’s Ayurvedic Hospital
article-image

Talking of Panchayats, the state has a three-tier system of Panchayati Raj with 33 Zila Parishads (District level), 295 Panchayat Samities (Block level) and 9900 Panchayats. The number of Zila Parishads are likely to increase after the formation of 17 new districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats

Rajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats

UP: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticises Mamata Banerjee & INDIA Alliance Over Kolkata Doctor's Death

UP: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticises Mamata Banerjee & INDIA Alliance Over Kolkata Doctor's Death

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide

Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide

Muhammad Yunus Dials PM Modi; Assures Protection, Safety Of Hindus & Minorities In Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus Dials PM Modi; Assures Protection, Safety Of Hindus & Minorities In Bangladesh