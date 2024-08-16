Rajasthan: BJP Govt Working To Implement 'One Nation One Election' For Local Bodies & Panchayats

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore | X/ @AhlawatMp

Following the central leadership of the party the BJP government in Rajasthan is working on to implement One State One Election by conducting elections of urban local bodies and Panchayats together.

BJP State President Madan Rathod said "the State Election Commission is working on One State One Election in the state. The exercise to conduct the elections of urban local bodies and Panchayats is being carried out.

Emphasizing on the need of One State One Election, Rathore said that frequent elections in the country waste a lot of time and resources. The model code of conduct for the election pits a break on the development projects.

“The code of conduct should not become an excuse for delay in development, and for this it is necessary that elections be held simultaneously. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for One Nation One Election, the state is working on One State One Election,” said Rathore.

However, the implementation of One State One Election will not be easy as the previous elections to local bodies took almost two years to be completed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, hence elections in hundreds of local bodies will have to be conducted ahead of schedule.

Besides this, huge resources will be needed as Rajasthan has 11 Municipal Corporations, 33 Municipal Councils and 169 Municipal Boards or Nagar Panchayat. Thus, Rajasthan has a total of 213 Municipalities or Urban Local Bodies(ULBs).

Talking of Panchayats, the state has a three-tier system of Panchayati Raj with 33 Zila Parishads (District level), 295 Panchayat Samities (Block level) and 9900 Panchayats. The number of Zila Parishads are likely to increase after the formation of 17 new districts.