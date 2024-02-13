Rajasthan: BJP Government Reviewing Over 200 Major Decisions Of Previous Congress Govt

Gajendra Singh Khinvsar | X

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan has started reviewing more than 200 major decisions taken during the previous Ashok Gehlot government. The decisions of 16 departments were discussed in the first meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee formed to review the decisions of Gehlot Raj on Tuesday. In the meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, it has been decided that ministers and principal secretaries of concerned departments will first scrutinize the decisions of Gehlot Raj at their level and send them to the committee for final decision.

"Matters of different departments were discussed. The Minister and Principal Secretary of the department to which the matter pertains will first scrutinize it. Then will send it to the committee,'" said Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Chairman of the Cabinet Sub Committee.

Budget Announcements Under Review:

All the announcements made in the previous budget of the Gehlot government have come under review. This includes popular schemes like free smartphones to women, free distribution of ration kits, formation of new districts etc.

Besides reviewing the decisions, the committee will start probing in big tenders floated and approved during the Gehlot rule. Scrutiny of all the big tenders of the Public Works Department, water supply, electricity, women and child development and IT departments has started.

The Cabinet sub-committee will prepare a report with its recommendations regarding the closure or continuation of the populist schemes started in the last six months of Gehlot's rule. The report of this committee will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to take the final call.