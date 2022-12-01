Rajasthan: BJP files PIL demanding a decision on resignations of Congress MLAs

Sachin Pilot (R) and Ashok Gehlot (L) | Photo: File

Jaipur: Just after the ceasefire between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, now opposition BJP has entered the scene by filing a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a decision on the resignations of 91 Congress MLAs submitted to Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore who filed this PIL said that the present government has lost the confidence of the House due to the mass resignation of 91 MLAs, but despite this, policy decisions are being taken by holding cabinet meetings.

"A situation of gross constitutional failure has arisen out of non-acceptance of resignations and for judicial intervention to prevent this, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the Speaker and Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha," said Rathore.

The counsel of the patination Hemant Nahta said that we prayed to the court to pass an appropriate order to the concerned authorities to decide on the resignations tendered by 91 MLAs at the earliest keeping in view of the rules, orders of the Supreme court and the current state of unconstitutionality of the government in power.

The PIL has also prayed to disclose the names of the MLAs who have tendered their resignations and to restrain all such members from entering into the Vidhansabha as MLAs.

Notably, 91 MLAs of CM Ashok Gehlot's faction in Rajasthan had boycotted the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party called by the party observers Ajai Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge on September 25th and tendered their resignations to the Speaker CP Joshi. The decision on these resignations is pending. The BJP had given representation to the Governor of the state to intervene in this and now it has taken a legal course.

Rajendra Rathore said that resignations were tendered personally to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and under rules 173 of Rules and Procedures of Assembly the speaker is bound to accept these resignations. "The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President's rule or mid-term elections," said Rathore.