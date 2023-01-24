e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Bikaner couple throws 3-month-old daughter into canal to save government job; both arrested

The child died due to drowning. The accused father had been identified as Jhanwarlal.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Representative image | File pic
Afraid of losing the government job due to the two-child norm, a couple allegedly threw their three-month-old baby girl into the canal. This shaking incident happened in the Chhattargarh police station area of Bikaner. Rajasthan. The police have arrested the accused parents named Jhanwar Lal and Gita.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Jhanwarlal was coming back to his village from his in-laws' house with his wife and two children. The couple threw the 3-month-old girl into the Indira Gandhi Canal and ran away.

People saw child being thrown; tried to save her

Some people saw the child being thrown away. They reached there and took the girl out of the canal but she could not be saved.

Jhanwarlal is engaged on contract as a school assistant in Chandasar village, added the police.

In December last year, Jhanwarlal had given an affidavit of having two children. He feared that he might lose his job because of having more than two children, as per the police.

Accused wanted to get permanent job

"We received info that a man and woman threw a baby girl in a canal in Chhattargarh, Bikaner. Her body was later recovered by police. Both the accused were arrested; the man and woman were found to be the parents of the deceased baby girl," Circle Officer Vinod Kumar told ANI.

"The accused threw his daughter in the canal allegedly because he wanted to get a permanent job," he added.

The two-child norm is applicable in Rajasthan for a government job.

(with inputs from ANI)

