Rajasthan becomes first state to conduct pre-primary classes in government schools

Now pre-primary classes will be conducted in Rajasthan's Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools. Admissions in these classes will start from the ongoing session. The education minister of the state Govind Singh Dotasara claimes that With this Rajasthan will become the first state to start pre-primary classes in government-run schools.

‘In compliance with the budget announcement of Chief Minister, pre-primary classes will be started from the ongoing session in Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools,’ said Dotasara while issuing the guidelines for the pre-primary classes. He said that classes will start in schools of 33 district headquarters in the first phase and soon this will be extended to block level.

The pre-primary classes will include playgroup, lower KG and upper KG and children of 3 years of age or above will be admitted to these classes.

Teachers will be selected from the existing staff through a walk-in-interview. The education minister said that the syllabus has been specially designed by RSCERT and is mostly activity-based. The classes will be conducted for 4 hours a day and 5 days a week and the existing infrastructure of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools will be utilized.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:49 PM IST