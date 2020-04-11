Rajasthan BAR Association asked to urge advocates to wear proper uniform after lawyer wears ganji in video call

The Rajasthan High Court earlier in the week asked the state’s BAR Association to urge all advocates to appear in their uniform, after a lawyer appeared wearing only his ganji (vest) during a video conferencing session, Bar and Bench reported.

Like the rest of the country, Rajasthan, too is going through a lockdown and most people are working from home through video conferencing.

Earlier this week, the state witnessed a spike in the number of cases. The hotspots are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Churu, Bikaner, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Banswara. With 140, Jaipur topped the list. Reviewing the situation, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Wearing a mask would be compulsory in urban areas and Agri mandis. It will strictly be been - forced in 38 curfew areas.”

He asked officials to ensure quarantine protocols are adhered to and directed for proper online monitoring of hotspots through cameras and drones.

Gehlot urged people to cooperate with health workers, who risk lives for their health and safety. Co me forth with - out fear and hesitation for screening and testing. Cooperate with them, urged CM.