Rajasthan: Auto driver thrashed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi zindabad'; 2 arrested

A 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa, was allegedly beaten in Rajasthan's Sikar after he refused to chant ''Modi zindabad'' and ''Jai Shri Ram'' on Saturday. The two men who attacked the driver also pulled his beard and asked him to "go to Pakistan", the driver said.

Kacchawa filed a complaint saying that the accused stole his wristwatch and money; broke his teeth and left him with a swollen eye and injuries on face after he refused to chant what they said.

According to the complaint, around 4 am on Friday, Gaffar was ferrying passengers from Sikar's Kalyan Circle area to Jigri Chhoti village. While returning after dropping the passengers, the two men in a car stopped him and asked for tobacco. However, they declined to take the tobacco he offered and allegedly asked him to chant "Modi zindabad" and "Jai Shri Ram", police said.

On his refusal, they thrashed him with a stick.

Speaking to ANI, the driver said, "My vehicle was overtaken by another. Two people came out of it and started beating me. They slapped me and asked me to chant 'Modi zindabad'. They kicked and pulled my beard too."

Meanwhile, two accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Shambhu Dayal Jat (35) and Rajendra Jat (30).

"We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol," said Pushpendra Singh, SHO of the Sikar Sadar police station.

"The two accused were caught within six hours of registering the case. They had some argument with him and were drunk and even demanded money from the driver," another police officer told ANI.