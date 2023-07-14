Rajasthan Assembly Session Ready To Get-Set-Go with Populist Bills, Opposition's Attack on Gehlot Govt

Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

Jaipur: The current assembly session of Rajasthan is set to commence on Friday with a brief meet. It is likely to be the last session before the upcoming elections scheduled just five months from now. The Ashok Gehlot government is preparing to introduce several populist bills during this session, while the opposition BJP is geared up to corner the government on issues related to corruption, paper leaks, and law and order.

Friday meet an extension of the budget session

This is the third consecutive year when the government has not prorogued the budget session of the assembly. As a result, the meetings to be held from Friday will be considered as an extension of the budget session.

In light of the approaching elections, the Gehlot government is planning to introduce significant bills, including provisions for life imprisonment in cases of question paper leaks to combat unfair means in examinations, guarantees for minimum income and employment, welfare measures for gig workers, and a bill for farmers' debt relief.

Furthermore, additional demands for grants for various schemes will also be addressed in this session.

On the other hand, the opposition is poised to attack the government on various issues, such as paper leaks, corruption among ministers and government officials, and the escalating crime rate, including the recent open firing on gangster Kuldeep Jighana in Bharatpur on Wednesday.

Ramlal Sharma, the party's state spokesperson and MLA, stated that this time, the opposition will focus on state-level issues to challenge the government, seeking answers on every matter.

Special Address by President in Assembly

President Draupadi Murmu will deliver a special address in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. This marks the President's first visit to the Legislative Assembly. Governor Kalraj Mishra, along with MLAs and dignitaries, will be present on this occasion, according to Speaker Dr. CP Joshi.