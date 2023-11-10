Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Multi-Cornered Battle Looms As 1875 Candidates Stay In Fray After Nomination Withdrawals

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File pic

Jaipur: After the withdrawal of nomination for Rajasthan Assembly elections 1875 candidates were left in the election fray. The state is going to witness a multi-cornered fight in around 80 out of 200 assembly constituencies because of rebels of Congress and BJP and prominent faces of other parties.

The nomination process for the election ended on Thursday with the withdrawal of nominations. The number of people contesting elections are less than the last elections in the state. This time 183 female and 1692 male candidates are in the election fray whereas in the last election of 2018, a total of 2294 candidates were in the fray. Of these, 2105 were male and 189 were female candidates.

Around 40 rebels challenged the Congress and BJP

On the political front, the conventional rivals Congress and BJP both are facing the challenge of rebels. There are 80 seats and the contest is going to be multi-cornered. Of these, there seems to be a triangular fight on 68 seats, a quadrangular contest on 11 seats and a pentagonal contest on one seat.

Of these 80 seats, the challenge of rebels for both Congress and BJP is on around 40 seats. The senior leaders of both parties made extreme efforts to minimise the challenge of rebellion but some prominent faces of both parties are still there in the fray making the election battle difficult for the party candidates.

The challenge of rebels looks more serious for the BJP than for the Congress. There are around 25 seats where the BJP's rebels are making the fight multi-poler and some of them are prominent faces. The Congress is facing this challenge on around 15 seats.

Some crucial rebels of the BJP and Congress

Yunus Khan - former minister and close aide of former CM Vasundhara Raje contesting as an independent candidate in the Deedwana seat which is his hometown.

Kailash Meghwal - veteran leader of BJP and former Speaker of Rajasthan assembly who was recently suspended from the party for accusing central minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption. He is contesting from the Shahpura seat of Bhilwara as an independent in the of 90.

Chandrabhan Singh - sitting BJP MLA from Chittorgarh who was denied a ticket to please the senior leader Narpat Singh Rajvi who is also a sitting MLA but the party has fielded MP Diya Kumari from his seat Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Khiladi Lal Bairwa - sitting MLA of Congress and chairman of SC commission of Rajasthan but denied a ticket. Now he is in the fray as an independent candidate from his seat Basedi in Dhoulpur.

Alok Beniwal - a former Congressman who was denied a ticket last time also but elected as an independent MLA from Shahpura in Jaipur. He stood firm with the Congress government but couldn't get the ticket. Now posing a challenge to the party candidate Manish Yadav whom he defeated in the last election.

Most interesting contest

The most contested Rajasthan election is taking place in the Shiv assembly constituency of Barmer where a pentagonal contest is expected. The official candidates of the Congress and BJP are being challenged by the rebels. Congress has fielded 84 years Amin Khan who is facing the rebellion of Fateh Khan, while BJP candidate Swaroop Singh is being challenged by two rebellions Ravindra Singh Bhati who joined BJP just ten days ago and former MLA Jalam Singh.

Seats with Four-cornered fight

Fatehpur, Suratgarh, Viratnagar, Chaumun, Bassi, Kapasan, Charasi, Dantaramgarh, Dhond, Beawar, Pushkar.

Triangular contest seats

Chittorgarh, Didwana, Ladpura, Sawai Madhopur, Kotputli, Barmer, Baytu, Siwana, Chahtan, Shahpura (Bhilwara), Sriganganagar, Sangaria, Jhotwara, Khandela, Lunkaransar, Jhunjhunu, Sanchair, Pilani, Khetdi, Udaipurwati, Sadulshahr, Karanpur, Anupgarh, Raisinghnagar, Hanumangarh, Bhadra, Nokha, Dungarpur, Dungargarh, Shahpura (Jaipur), AspurBhilwara, Asind, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Medta, Parbatsar, Jalore, Gangapur City, Niwai, Karauli, Sapotra, Hindaun, Sikar, Sardarshahr, Vallabhnagar, Kherwada, Salumber, Mavli, Rajsamand, Kumbhalgarh, Jaitaran, Jayal, Bundi, Keshoraipatan, Manoharthana, Dag, Pratapgarh, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Kishangarhbas, Mundawar, Kathumar, Behrod, KishangarhNasirabad, Ajmer North, Masuda.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)