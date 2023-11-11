Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: BJP, Congress Fail To Deliver On 33% Reservation To Women

Representative Image

Jaipur: The Bill for 33 percent reservation for women in the Assemblies and Parliament may have been passed with great enthusiasm but when it comes to delivering the promise, the double standards of both the parties came to the fore as in Rajasthan, BJP and Congress have not given even 15 percent tickets to women.

The BJP government at the Center has recently passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill to provide 33 percent reservation to women in the Legislative Assemblies and Lok Sabha and the party was celebrating this in the public meetings of PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan by putting women in the forefront.

Congress slams BJP over Women Reservation Bill

At the same time, Congress also supported this bill and claimed that it was the Congress who had initiated it. Congress also criticized the BJP as to why the benefits of this bill are being said to be given after ten years. If the intention is right then it should be implemented immediately.

But after these big claims, the real picture tells that BJP has fielded only 20 candidates which is just 10 percent of the total 200 seats while the Congress has given 28 tickets to women, than 15an15personall seats.

Women must get the opportunity

Reacting to this the chairperson of Rajasthan Commission for Women and former state president of Rajasthan Women Congress Rehana Riyaz said there is no need to bind women within the scope of any reservation. Any woman who is doing good work and has been active for a long time should get a chance.

The BJP leader and former chairperson of the Rajasthan Commission for Women Suman Sharma said that giving fewer tickets to women itself tells why the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill is needed. 'Women are still not considered winnable and this situation is not good. At least women have started getting important ministries in the BJP government,' said Sharma.

