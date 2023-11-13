Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Amid Demand For Caste Census, BJP & Congress Give Maximum Tickets To OBC Leaders

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Jaipur: Amid demand for caste census and giving more opportunities to leaders belonging to the OBC community, both Congress and BJP have given maximum tickets to OBC candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The Congress has given 62 tickets to the OBC candidates, while the BJP has given 64 out of a total of 200 seats. Among the others, the candidates for general casts got the maximum representation. While the BJP has avoided Muslims completely, not a single ticket has been given to the community.

Although there is no official data available on caste representation in Rajasthan, it is estimated that the OBC population in the state is around 60 per cent so the issue of giving more opportunities to the OBCs is an election issue in Rajasthan also.

Congress orders caste-based survey before implementation of MCC

The ruling Congress had issued orders for a caste-based survey just before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Rajasthan and CM Ashok Gehlot had expressed his intentions to increase the quote of OBC from 21 to 27 per cent.

Apart from population, another reason for giving maximum tickets to the OBCs is the Jat community which dominates the OBC population in the state.

Jats in Rajasthan are listed under the OBC and it is the largest vote bank so the community gets the maximum tickets as well. This time half of the OBC candidates are Jats. The Congress and BJP have fielded 36 and 33 Jat candidates in the election.

The seats for Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) are reserved so they get the tickets according to their seats, although STs always get more than their reserved seats because Meenas are listed under STs in Rajasthan and like Jats, Meenas are also a major vote bank in the state so they are given some general seats also. The seats reserved for STs in Rajasthan are 25 but both Congress and BJP have given around 30 tickets to STs.

Among the others, the candidates of the general casts got the maximum tickets but the vote bank calculation prevails here also. The parties tend to give tickets according to one's vote bank BJP has given more tickets to Rajput, Vaishya and Brahmin communities than Congress considered its core vote bank. The party has given 64 tickets to general casts while Congress has given 43.

BJP avoids Muslims

The Muslim community is traditionally considered to be the vote back of Congress. BJP gets almost no votes from Muslims. The party could get only two to four votes in the Muslim-dominated booths of Jaipur in the 2028 elections.

This is the reason that this time the party has completely avoided the Muslim community. Last time minister in Vasundhara Raje's government Yunus Khan got the ticket, but this time he too was denied. Now he is contesting the election as an independent.

At the same time, Congress's love for Muslims continues as the party has fielded 14 candidates from the community.

