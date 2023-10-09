Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Voter Turnout Likely To Be Affected As Polling Date Coincides With Devutthana Ekadashi

Representational Image

Jaipur: The Election Commission has announced November 23 as the date of voting for the assembly elections in Rajasthan but this is the date of Devutthan Ekadashi and is likely to affect the polling percentage as it is considered to be the most auspicious day for weddings.

Devutthan Ekadashi popularly called as Devuthani Gyaras is known to be an occasion when auspicious works begin after a gap of around four months. This is also known as the most auspicious day for weddings. It is believed that on this day, large-scale weddings will take place across Rajasthan.

Not right choice of date, say political analysts

Political analyst Rajiv Tiwari said that this is not the right choice of date for polling in Rajasthan as not only the families concerned but also the people who make all kinds of arrangements right from food and catering to transportation and decoration will not be able to cast their votes as Indian weddings engage a large workforce. 'it will affect the polling percentage in almost every constituency across the state,' said Tiwari.

The date has a political dimension also as it will impact the majority Hindu votes which are the vote bank of BJP. Political experts believe that the results of the close contest and Muslims dominating seats may give interesting results.

BJP terms November 23 as auspicious date

Although the opposition Bjp said that this is an auspicious occasion to remove an anarchy government. Party president CP Joshi said ' Any auspicious work should start on an auspicious day and we believe that along with the blessings of the public, we will also get the blessings of the god.' However, he added that he would discuss the issue in the party.

While ruling Congress said is in favour of reconsideration about the poll dates. The party spokesperson and general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that it is an important occasion and the election commission should reconsider the poll dates.

Inconvenience for families

Along with this, families will also have to face the problem of hiring buses and taxis for weddings as during elections, most of the private vehicles are acquired by the election department and elections are such a duty which cannot be ignored.

The Election Department may also face problems in making arrangements at polling booths. A large number of government employees are required for polling teams and it will be difficult for them to adjust the family function and polling duties.