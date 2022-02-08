Rajasthan assembly budget session to start from tomorrow

The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly will start on Wednesday. The session is likely to be stormy as the Congress government in the state is on the target of opposition on the issues of law and order and the recent question paper leak of a competitive examination of teachers involving around 12 lakh candidates.



The Ashok Gehlot government in the state is facing a tough time for the last few days especially after the incident of alleged rape of a physically challenged minor in Alwar and the question paper leak incident of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET).



The government has to hand over the probe of the rape case to CBI on the demand of opposition and now has to cancel the REET level 2 examination as the Bjp and students and unemployed youth organizations were constantly agitating against the government.



Although the opposition is not satisfied with the decision of the government of the REET exam. ‘With the cancellation of the exam, it is now proved that REET paper was leaked but we demanded to hand over the probe to CBI and government is not fulfilling this demand as big names of the government are involved in this, so we’ll continue with our protest both on the road and in the assembly,’ said Satish Punia the Bjp state president.



On the other hand, the ruling Congress has also discussed its strategy for the house in a three day Chintan Shivir concluded on Tuesday. The party legislators have been directed to be aggressive in the house. ‘We are ready to face the opposition and will answer their every question but will not tolerate any false allegations,’ said Pratap Singh Khachariawas, one of the cabinet ministers of the Gehlot Government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:53 PM IST