Rajasthan assembly Budget session begins on stormy note

Budget session, Rajasthan | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly's Budget session began on Monday amid an Opposition protest over incidents of paper leaks, as Speaker CP Joshi suspended three agitating Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs for the day and ordered them to be marshalled out.Due to the rukus of BJP MLAs, Governor Kalaj Mishra could not complete his address.

As soon as Governor Mishra started his address, the Opposition MLAs stood up and raised the issue of question paper leak of government recruitment exams.

The Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria alleged that the state government has failed to stop the question paper leak and is playing with the future of the youth. 'You have the responsibility of protecting the constitution, how will it work like this,' asked Kataria to the Governor.

After this, the BJP MLAs came to the well of the House and started raising slogans.

The governor tried to read the address for 21 minutes amid uproar but he could not read it completely and left the assembly. The Governor's address was treated as read and was tabled in the house.

The proceedings of the house resumed after the Governor's departure from the house and this time the MLAs of RLP started raising slogans on the same issue. RLP MLAs Pukhraj Garg, Narayan Beniwal, and Indira Bawri waved placards demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak.

The speaker asked the three MLAs to sit down, but even after this, the sloganeering continued. Taking action on this the speaker asked the marshal to take all three RLP MLAs out of the house and later on expelled these MLAs from the House for the whole day today.