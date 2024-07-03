Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session Begins Amid Uproar Over Governor's Address, Opposition Accuses Speaker Of Muting Mic; VIDEO | Facebook

Jaipur: The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly began with uproar on Wednesday. The opposition Congress, citing constitutional provisions, objected to not starting the session with the Governor's address. The leader of the opposition also accused the government of switching off his mic, however, the opposition's objection was rejected by the ruling BJP saying that the opposition was misinterpreting the rules.

संवैधानिक प्रावधानों की अवहेलना भाजपा सरकार की आदत बन चुकी है।



विधान सभा के प्रत्येक वर्ष के प्रथम सत्र की शुरुआत राज्यपाल महोदय के अभिभाषण से किए जाने का संवैधानिक प्रावधान हैं।



वर्ष 2024 का प्रथम सत्र होने के कारण राज्यपाल महोदय का अभिभाषण करवाए जाने की थी बाध्यता, लेकिन… pic.twitter.com/DS4gkPV7Bm — Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) July 3, 2024

On the first day of the budget session, only the oath-taking of newly elected MLAs was to take place, but as soon as the proceedings of the House began, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, referring to the constitutional provisions, said that the session should begin with the Governor's address.

Jully said "the new session of assembly should begin with the Governor's address because the Assembly session was first convened in December last year and that session was not prorogued. Now this is the first session of this year, and it is unconstitutional not to start the session with the Governor's address.

However, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel termed the questions raised by the Leader of Opposition regarding the Governor's address as wrong. He said Julie was misinterpreting the rules. The session starting today is the second session of this year. But the opposition was not satisfied with the reply of the government and started uproar.

During this, the Leader of Opposition Julie accused the Speaker of switch off his mic and said that his mic has been switched off as it happens in Lok Sabha