Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje get COVID-19 vaccine jabs; 28 students, staff at Udaipur school test positive

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.

The two leaders were vaccinated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital of SMS Medical College in Jaipur.

Gehlot arrived at the hospital along with state health minister Raghu Sharma and both leaders were administered the Covid-19 vaccines. Both leaders were kept under observation for 30 minutes after the vaccination.

A little after Gehlot and Sharma, BJP leader Raje arrived at SMS and took the vaccination.

Talking to the media after getting vaccinated, Gehlot said Rajasthan accounts for 25 per cent of the vaccination in the country.

He appealed to people to remain cautious and observe all Covid protocols. He said if people become careless, the coronavirus can return again in a menacing form. He said if anyone is suffering from symptoms of Covid-19, they should immediately go to the hospital for treatment.

Countering fears about the vaccines, Sharma said the vaccines are absolutely safe. He said people must take both doses of the vaccine. Sharma too exhorted people to wear masks and follow protocols.

Raje also spoke to the media and she praised the work done by the state government during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The dedicated coronavirus hospitals set-up by the government are very good. The people of Rajasthan have been given good care during the pandemic. The government, doctors, health workers have all toiled hard," she said.

Raje also asked people to stay alert in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. She said people must come forward to take the vaccines which are safe and effective.

Meanwhile, 28 new Covid-19 cases were reported from a government school for visually challenged students in Udaipur.

All the infected are students and staff who stay in the school hostel.

Rattled by the large number of cases, the local administration and health department officials rushed to the school. The entire school premises was sanitised. A one km area around the school has been declared a containment zone.

Udaipur has reported such a large number of cases after over three months.

Udaipur CMHO Dinesh Kharadi said so many Covid-19 cases at one go is a matter of concern. He said the officials will trace all those who have visited the school in the past few days and screen them so that the viral disease does not spread in the city.

The cases came to light after one teacher tested positive for coronavirus. The teacher was found to be corona positive on Thursday after which the staff and students were tested and 28 were found to be positive. Now their contact tracing will be done to prevent further spread of the disease.