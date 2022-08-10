Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot speaks to Punjab CM Mann over dirty water dumped in Indira Gandhi Canal

Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding disposal of sewage problem in Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP) and its relining work. Mann assured work of disposal of dirty water on priority.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann regarding the disposal of sewage coming from Budhanala in Punjab in Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP) and relining work at Sirhind Feeder."

He said, “Mann has assured that the work of disposal of dirty water will be done on priority and the work of relining will be completed during the next canal closure.”

To be noted, IGNP is the largest canal project of Rajasthan which covers the entire north-western region of the state and it originates from Punjab. The disposal of sewage in the canal is a big issue.

Gehlot said that to check the quality of water, the Rajasthan government has installed Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System on RD 555 (Rajasthan-Haryana Border) of Indira Gandhi Feeder and RD 368 (Rajasthan-Punjab Border) of Bikaner Canal.

He said that the work of relining about 106 km of Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure in the last three years. This has improved the quality and quantity of water and has ensured that water reaches the last mile.

On Tuesday, Gehlot had spoken to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

The ERCP is a proposed canal project that will cover the eastern part of the state. The cost of the project is 37,000 crore and is based on Chambal river so the execution of the project needs the clearance of MP also.

The former CM of MP Kamalnath had sought a revised DPR of the project. Gehlot wants a national status for the project. The central government said that both the states should resolve the issues first.

Gehlot said that the execution of the ERCP is being done as per the decision taken in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh interstate control board held in 2005.

He said that Chouhan has agreed to hold a CM level meeting to discuss and build consensus on all the issues of both the states.