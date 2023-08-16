 Rajasthan: Another Coaching Student Ends Life, 4th Suicide This Month
This marks the fourth suicide case among coaching students and the 21st overall in the past eight months.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Rajasthan: Another Coaching Student Ends Life, 4th Suicide This Month | Representative Image

Jaipur: Another coaching student allegedly committed suicide in Kota. The student, identified as Valmiki Prasad Jangid (18), had been preparing for the IIT entrance exam in Kota for the past two years. This marks the fourth suicide case among coaching students and the 21st overall in the past eight months.

According to Paramjit, the station officer of Mahavir Nagar police station, the incident was reported at 8 pm on Tuesday. Valmiki Prasad Jangid (18), originally from Gaya, Bihar, was residing in rented accommodation in the Mahavir Nagar area.

Boy found hanging from window

The SHO stated that a student from a neighboring room attempted to contact Valmiki around 7 in the evening but received no response. The student then alerted the landlord and the police. Upon entering Valmiki's room in the presence of the police, they discovered him hanging from a window.

Valmiki's father, Vinod, an ex-army man, informed the police that he had spoken to Valmiki twice on the evening of August 14th, and he had seemed normal. Vinod mentioned that Valmiki was the only brother among two sisters and had chosen to come to Kota to pursue his studies.

Police Yet to Ascertain Cause of Suicide

The police are currently investigating the matter and attempting to determine the underlying cause of the suicide.

Notably, this marks the fourth suicide attempt by a coaching student in Kota this month. Earlier in the month, Manish Prajapati and Manjot Chabraa from Uttar Pradesh, along with Bhargav Mishra from Bihar, had also allegedly taken their own lives in Kota.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

