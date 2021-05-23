Rajasthan: Amid COVID-19, Banswara district administration takes initiative to deliver mangoes at home

Jaipur: Mangos are ready, but people are confined to their homes because of lock-down. So now district administration has taken the initiative. Just place an order of a minimum of 5 kg. mangos on Whatsapp number and the same will be delivered at home. This is happening in the Banswara district of Rajasthan which is known to be a mango hub of the state and around 46 varieties of mango are producing here and 18 of them are indigenous.

Rajasthan is known for its desert but Banswara is its most rain-fed district which is full of greenery and one of the largest producing district of mangos. Banswara produces more than 45000 MT of fruits every year is which mango production is around 39000 MT. it produces 46 varieties of mangos of which 18 are produced here only and are fibrous. A Mango festival was also organized here in 2019 which was the first mango festival of Rajasthan.

Mango crop is quite good this year also but sale is not up to the expectations due to the lock-down of Covid. Besides a good number of mangos have fallen from trees before the time due to Touktae Cyclone and producers fearing a loss. Looking at the situation district collector Ankit Kumar Singh has planned for home delivery of mangos. The District tourism committee and cooperative consumer store run by the cooperative department are given the responsibility for this. An online system has been created to take orders. All available varieties are there on it with their prices. One just has to place an order on the given Whatsapp numbers and mangos will be delivered by the administration on rates below the market rate. District collector Ankit Kumar Singh said that with this initiative people need not crowd in markets and on the other hand producers will not go in losses.