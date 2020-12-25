Rajasthan: Amid concerns over new COVID-19 strain, state health dept races to trace 811 UK arrivals

Jaipur: With 811 people arriving in Rajasthan from Britain, where a new variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge in infections, the state health department is racing to trace the passengers.

The central government has made a list of people who have come to India from Britain in the last two months and sent it to all states. The centre sent a list of 811 passengers who came to Rajasthan and also issued a new set of SOPs for passengers who arrived from UK between November 25 and December 23.

The health department has alerted all the districts and sent the list of passengers to district collectors and health department officials to identify and trace the people. Of the 811 passengers, the maximum of 334 passengers arrived in Jaipur.

The screening of passengers landing from international flights at airports in the state has also been tightened.

The health department has asked officials to trace the passengers and get their RTPCR tests done. In case anyone is found infected, they will be quarantined for 14 days in isolation centres ear-marked by the health department. They will be allowed to leave the centre only after twice testing negative.

The health department officials will have to test those who have come in contact with the infected persons and monitor them for 14 days.

Those whose first RTPCR report comes negative will be kept in home isolation for 10 days and monitored by health officials. In case they show any symptoms, they will be taken in institutional quarantine.