Rajasthan: Alleged ink attack on women who accused minister’s son of rape, DCW issue notice to police

Jaipur: The woman who accused Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son of rape has alleged an ink attack on her in Delhi on Saturday night. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi police and sought a detailed report regarding the incident.

The notice reads ‘commission is in receipt of a complaint regarding an attack over the victim. They throw a chemical over her face and threatened her to withdraw her rape case. This is a very serious matter.’ The police have been asked to submit a detailed report by June 15th.

The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted the notice and said ‘Ashok Gehlot Ji instead of saving your minister’s son, arrest him. I am issuing a notice to the Delhi police for FIR in this attack.

The victim has told police that on Saturday night she was strolling with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road when two youths hurled something at her and ran. She also claims that she was threatened to withdraw her case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast District) Esha Pandey told the media that the victim was transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre shortly after the incident. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink.

Based on her testimony, the Shaheen Bagh police station filed an FIR under sections 195 A (threatening anybody to submit false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm), and 34 (acts done by multiple people in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is to mention here that the victim had accused Rohit Joshi of sexual assault. She had alleged that Rohit Joshi came in contact with her through Facebook in 2020. He took her to Sawai Madhopur on January 8, 2021, gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and made a sexual relationship without her consent.

Rohit has got anticipatory bail from the Tees Hajari Court in this matter, though the police is interrogating Rohit for the last two days.