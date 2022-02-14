Rajasthan: All COVID-19 restrictions lifted in state

After two years now, there are no COVID-19 restrictions in Rajasthan. The state government in its new guidelines has lifted all curbs, however a negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for the people coming to the state.

"There is a dip in COVID infection cases across the country. Looking at the current situation and for the convenience of the general public and continuous availability of essential services and goods, all the orders, instructions issued earlier and all the restrictions imposed through them are hereby repealed," said the guideline issued by the government on Sunday night.

The government has also allowed schools to resume classes up to the 5th standard and now schools will run with full capacity. The annual exams in schools and colleges are scheduled for next month and hopefully this year offline exams will take place.

Besides this, now there will be no limit of invitees to weddings and public events. Multiplexes, restaurants will run with full capacity and all commercial activities will run in full swing.

Though double vaccinations have been made mandatory for all offices and have been instructed to put the information regarding this at the entrance of the premises. In addition to this RT-PCR negative test report of the last 72 hours is also mandatory for the persons coming to Rajasthan from other states and RT-PCR test of passengers coming from other countries will be conducted at airports.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:30 PM IST