Rajasthan: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Writes To CM Bhajal Lal Sharma Against Staff Who Prevented 2 Baptised Women From Exam Centre |

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has expressed her anguish over Rajasthan government's failure to act against its exam staff that hurt religious sentiments of two baptised Sikh women by preventing them from exam centre which recently conducted Rajasthan judicial services examination because they refused to remove their "kakaar’’ (Sikh religious symbol) kirpan.

The Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday wrote to Rajasthan chief minister Bhajal Lal Sharma that the Sikh community was perturbed that the Rajasthan government had not taken any action against examination staff who had prevented the two baptised Sikh women from entering the said exam on June 23, last.

Stating that the action of the examination staff had not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh women and the community, but was also in violation of Article 25 of the constitution which gives members of the Sikh religion the right to wear the "kakaars’’. “This is a fundamental right and cannot be violated”, she said and added that it was further perturbing that the Rajasthan government had not taken any action in the matter despite appeals made to him by the SAD as well as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the representative religious body of the community.

Giving details of the case, she said the two Sikh women - Armanjot Kaur and Lakhwinder Kaur were barred from admission into the examination centre because they refused to remove their "kakaar’’ (Sikh religious symbol) kirpan.

She said later it was revealed that Lakhwinder Kaur was forced to remove her "kara’’ and "kirpan’’ in order to appear in the examination. Harsimrat Kaur said in her letter to Sharma that this action was taken despite the fact that the Kakaar were not listed in the ‘prohibited list’. “The examination staff presumed that they fell in the category of ‘extra items’ and treated them as same”, she said adding that “it is shocking that this incident has occurred in a state which has a sizable Sikh population and where officials as well as examination staff is supposed to know about the Sikh articles of faith”.