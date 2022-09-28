Rajasthan: Ajmer Dargah Diwan welcomes government's ban on PFI | ANI

The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Zainual Abedin Ali, on Wednesday welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI ) and said that it should have been banned long ago.

In an official statement on the decision of the central government, Dargah Diwan said, "Action should be taken against all the Jamaats doing this type of work to maintain the unity and integrity of the country."

He urged the youth not to fall prey to these Jamaats. He said youth should work in the interest of the country. "If the country is safe, then we are safe. The nation is bigger than any institution or idea, and if someone talks about breaking this country and unity, he has no right to live in this country," said Dargah Diwan.

This decision of the government has also been welcomed by Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council. Chishti said, "We are of the view that if this action is taken to maintain the law and prevent terrorism, everyone should take it patiently," adding, "This move by the government and investigative agencies should be welcomed. The Council is committed to the unity of India and the peace of the country. In the future also, we will continue to raise our voice against the anti-national forces."

He said that there were reports of anti-national activities of PFI. "Considering the allegations against PFI of brainwashing the youth with fundamental Wahhabi ideology, Muslims should help the country in its pursuit of stability and peace," Chishti added.

Notably, the Rajasthan head of PFI, Asif, was arrested from Kerala in the recent raids by central agencies on PFI. Two suspects were taken into custody from Udaipur and one each from Kota-Baran. They are being interrogated.