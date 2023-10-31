Rajasthan: After Tomato, Soaring Price Of Onion Causes Political Stir In State; BJP Slams CM Gehlot...

Soaring price of onions in Rajasthan | Representative Image/ PTI

Jaipur: With the rise in prices of Onion, the political parties have a new issue to start political rhetoric in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan. Due to shirt supply the onion prices have been continuously increasing for the last week. Onion, which was available for ₹30 per kg, is being sold in the open market for ₹70 to ₹80 per kg and ₹50 to ₹60 per kg in the wholesale market.

Traders of Jaipur's Muhana Mandi said that onions come from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat and due to almost half of the routine supply from these states, the prices are going high and may reach up to ₹150 per kg in the coming days.

Delay in onion supply

The president of Muhana Fruit Vegetable Market of Jaipur, Rahul Tanwar said ' the harvest is getting delayed this time in the states that supply the onion. We are hoping for adequate supply after Diwali.'

Rajasthan is going into polls and looking at this the BJP have already started attacking Congress for not making adequate arrangements on time.

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot

BJP National Secretary Dr Alka Gurjar said that inflation is increasing in the state due to mismanagement and wrong policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The situation is such that even the onion is now moving away from the common man. These days, onion prices have reached ₹80 per kg as the state government had not procured onions on time and not arranged for their storage.

The National Consumer Cooperative Union of India has started providing onions at cheaper rates at 21 places in Jaipur city and some other places in the state.

