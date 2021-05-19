Rajasthan: After resignation of an MLA from Sachin Pilot camp, dissident voices getting louder in state Congress

Jaipur: Dissident voices are getting louder in Rajasthan Congress after the resignation of an MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp as another MLA of the dissident group Ved Prakash Solanki has come out and said ‘ Morale of party workers is down. They are not getting their due and grievances of Hemaram Choudhary should be heard’.

Talking to the media on Wednesday Solanki said’ Hemaram Choudhary is a senior leader of the party and if he has taken such a step then party high command should take cognizance of his grievances.’ He also raises questions on the political appointments done by the government and said that wife of a leader (Kumar Vishwas) who fought election against Rahul Gandhi had been appointed as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. He asked ‘were she and many others who were given posts in the last few days were the workers of Congress who fought for the party. He said that the party should think about all these issues.

It is to note that the Rajasthan government has appointed many bureaucrats on some of the key posts of commissions and corporations where party workers are waiting. Sachin Pilot himself raised this issue many times and now his close associate’s resignation and statements are indicating that some more leaders may come forward in the coming days and it may trigger a new political crisis for the Gehlot government.