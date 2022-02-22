Rajasthan: After REET, now Administration Service exam turns a problem for Ashok Gehlot government

After Rajasthan Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) now it is the Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS) exam that has turned into a problem for the Ashok Gehlot government. The Rajasthan high court has cancelled the result of the RAS preliminary exam on Tuesday and asked the government to constitute a committee on 5 disputed questions.

The petitioner had said in the court that some questions are disputed. Referring to recognized books in the petition, it was said that the answers to the questions solved by the petitioner were correct but the examination agency declared them wrong.

After the hearing, the High Court has cancelled the result.

The decision has come as a blow to the government as the candidates were agitating to postpone the RAS Mains exam that is scheduled on February 25-26th and Gehlot had denied their demand.

Although the demand to postpone the Mains exam was not related to results. The candidates were saying that the syllabus of the Mains exam was changed and they were not given enough time for the preparations, Some of the candidates were on hunger strike for their demand and leaders from not only Bjp but Congress also were supporting them.

But Gehlot had denied their demand on Monday and said that it is the priority of the State Government to complete all recruitments in a stipulated time by organizing competitive examinations in a time-bound manner. RAS Mains Examination is also being conducted as per the calendar. The majority of the candidates appearing in the Mains exam want the examination to be held on time. Postponement of examinations is not in the interest of most of the candidates, as it will put financial and mental pressure on them. In such a situation, the demand to postpone the Mains exam by some candidates is not justified.

Notably, the Gehlot government is already facing alligators of irregularities in the REET exam and Bjp is demanding a CBI probe in this matter.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:16 PM IST