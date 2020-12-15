Rajasthan: After infant deaths, Kota hospital superintendent removed from post

Under fire for mismanagement and insensitivity on the issue of infant deaths in a Kota hospital, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday removed the superintendent of the hospital

The government removed Dr SC Dulara, superintendent of JK Lon hospital and Dr Amrit Lal Bairwa, head of the Paediatrics department. Dr Ashok Mundhra, head of the Forensic Medicine department, was appointed as the new hospital superintendent and Dr Amrita Mayangar was appointed as head of the Paediatrics department.

After assuming his new office on Tuesday evening, Dr Mundhra said he would work to improve the facilities in the hospital. “We will try to solve problems related to lack of infrastructure and equipment, shortage of wards and beds and cleanliness in the hospital. We will try to provide good care to mothers and infants,” he said.

Last Thursday, nine infants between one and seven days old had died at the hospital. While the BJP attacked the government and said 17 infants had died but the administration was hiding the real figure, the state human rights commission and child rights commission also took cognizance of the matter and rapped the government.