Rajasthan: Ace archer Limbaram sick, CM Ashok Gehlot sends financial help of Rs 10 lakh

Jaipur: The Padam Shri awardee ace archer from the tribal community of Rajasthan Limbaram is sick and undergoing treatment for a brain stroke at a hospital in Ghaziabad. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has sent financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the treatment of Limbaram.

Limbaram is suffering from ataxia, a disease wherein the brain cells start shrinking. He was also treated at Jaipur about a year ago.

Limbaram is from Saradeet village in Jhadol block of Udaipur district which is a tribal-dominated area. His journey from a small village to the international level is quite inspiring. He represented India in many international championships including three Olympics. He was awarded Arjuna Award in 1991 and Padma Shri in 2012. He was also the chief coach of the Rajasthan team.

The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh as financial assistance from CM Relief Fund and directed Principal Residential Commissioner in Delhi Shubhra Singh to extend all possible assistance to Limbaram.

Shubhra Singh went to the residence of Limbaram at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Sports Hostel at Delhi on Friday and handed over the cheque and asked about his well being.

The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of this Olympian archer who has brought laurels to the State and has been honoured with Padma Shri and Arjun Award.

