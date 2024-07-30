 Rajasthan Accident: 60-Year-Old Man, Grandson Killed, Granddaughter Injured In Fatal Crash After Bus Hits Bike In Jhunjhunu
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Accident: 60-Year-Old Man, Grandson Killed, Granddaughter Injured In Fatal Crash After Bus Hits Bike In Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan Accident: 60-Year-Old Man, Grandson Killed, Granddaughter Injured In Fatal Crash After Bus Hits Bike In Jhunjhunu

The incident took place in Singhana area when Satyaveer (60) was taking his grandson Pravesh (6) and granddaughter Shiksha (8) to school on a motorcycle.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Thane Accident: 40-Year-Old Riding Pillion Killed, Rider Injured After Truck Hits Bike In Bhiwandi | Pixabay

Jaipur, Jul 30: A man and his grandson were killed and granddaughter was injured when a bus hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Singhana area when Satyaveer (60) was taking his grandson Pravesh (6) and granddaughter Shiksha (8) to school on a motorcycle, they said.

According to the police, the driver of the private bus lost control of the vehicle when some cattle came on the road, hitting Satyaveer's motorcycle and leaving him dead on the spot.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Jaipur Police Intensify Safety Inspections In Coaching Centers Post Rau's IAS Study...
article-image

Pravesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, while Shiksha is under medical care, they said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Accident: 60-Year-Old Man, Grandson Killed, Granddaughter Injured In Fatal Crash After Bus...

Rajasthan Accident: 60-Year-Old Man, Grandson Killed, Granddaughter Injured In Fatal Crash After Bus...

'Rahul Ji, Halwa Meetha Tha Ya Pheeka?': Anurag Thakur Lists Down Alleged UPA 1 & 2 Era Scams Amid...

'Rahul Ji, Halwa Meetha Tha Ya Pheeka?': Anurag Thakur Lists Down Alleged UPA 1 & 2 Era Scams Amid...

'He Is Mastikhor': Public Prosecutor Tells Delhi Court On SUV Driver Accused Of Causing Flood In...

'He Is Mastikhor': Public Prosecutor Tells Delhi Court On SUV Driver Accused Of Causing Flood In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 30, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 30, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 30, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 30, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...