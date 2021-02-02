Rajasthan ACB nabs IPS officer

Jaipur

An IPS officer was arrested by the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Tuesday.

Manish Agarwal, the former Dausa SP allegedly sought a bribe of Rs38 lakh through his middleman from a construction company that was building a highway in the district.

Agarwal was arrested from his home on Tuesday afternoon and taken to the ACB office in Jhalana area of Jaipur, ACB DG BL Soni said, adding, Agarwal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB officials are searching his house.

This is the fourth arrest in the bribery case from the highway construction company. The ACB on January 13 arrested former Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena, former Dausa SDM Pushkar Mittal and tout Neeraj Meena. All the three are lodged in jail. Pinky Meena was caught taking a bribe of Rs10 lakh while Pushkar Mittal was nabbed taking Rs 5 lakh. The two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were suspended.

–FPJ Correspondent

During their interrogation, Agarwal’s name had surfaced. ACB learnt Neeraj Meena had threatened the company officials and sought a bribe on behalf of Agarwal.

Meena was taking a bribe of Rs4 lakh from the company each month. He had taken Rs10 lakh to close some cases against the company.

After Agarwal’s name cropped up, the government removed him as Dausa SP and attached him to the police headquarters in Jaipur. He was posted as commandant of the state disaster response force.