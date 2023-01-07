Rajasthan ACB does a U-turn on controversial order

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has withdrawn its controversial order of not revealing the names of Government employees found guilty of corruption.
The order was issued on Wednesday by Additional Director General of the Rajasthan ACB Hemant Priydarshi.
The order was widely criticised by not only Opposition parties but Ministers of the Government and different sections of society. The Government was accused of giving patronage to the corrupt.
The ACB had directed its unit in-charges to not reveal the names and pictures of Government officials accused in corruption cases or caught red-handed to the media till he is convicted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)