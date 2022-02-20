Rajasthan: 9 die after car falls in Chambal river in Kota

At least nine people were killed after the car they riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday. The deceased, which included a groom, were going to Ujjain for the wedding.

The incident took place after the car fell off Chhoti Puliya and into the river. The car was later recovered with the help of a crane.





The ANI reported that the occupants of the car were going to a wedding. The car was then retrieved with the help of a crane by the police and the administration who reached the spot.



"The procession was going to Ujjain, the bus went ahead, this car lost its way and came on the small bridge and fell out of control and fell into the river. 7 dead bodies have been recovered from the vehicle and 2 bodies have been recovered from the water in the rescue operation," said Kesar Singh Shekhawat, SP Kota.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:41 AM IST