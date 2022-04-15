Rajasthan: 7 children die of unknown disease in 4 days at Phulbai Kheda of Sirohi district

Seven children have died in the last four days in a tribal village Phulbai Kheda of Sirohi district in Rajasthan. The cause of death is unknown and samples have been collected from the village. The report is awaited.

The village is around 60 km away from Sirohi in the tribal belt. All 7 deceased children are from the village and surrounding area of 2 km. The joint director of the medical and health department Dr Jogeshwar Prasad said ‘all deceased children had the same symptoms of vomiting and fit with normal fever. Two of them were below 2 years of age and died within 2-3 hours while others also died within 24 hours. Three children have been admitted on Thursday for observation and they being good now.’

He said that 4 children had consumed flavored ice so there is a possibility of food poisoning and acute viral. The expert teams from Jaipur and AIIMS Jodhpur have collected the samples. ‘58 samples have been sent to the virology lab and a report is awaited. In the meantime, the teams are doing door-to-door surveys and the vendors have been asked to stop the sale of ice creams, flavored ice cream, and all such items,’ said Dr. Prasad.

In the meantime, one more child died in a nearby village on Friday morning, though the department said the child's medical history is different. He was sick for the last ten days and had the symptoms of Pneumoniae.

