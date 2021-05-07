Rajasthan: 4-year-old boy who fell into 90-feet-deep borewell rescued by desi jugaad

A boy stuck in a 90-feet-deep borewell for more than 16 hours was rescued alive with the help of a desi jugaad of a local man and it took only 25 minutes. This happened in the Laachadi village of Jalour district of Rajasthan.

Four-year-old Anil, son of Nagaaram Devasi, fell down in the borewell on Tuesday morning. He got stuck at 90-feet. The administration was informed. The boy could be seen from the top.

To tap the activity of the boy a camera was arranged in the borewell and supply of oxygen was also arranged. A team of NDRF was called. It reached there in the evening and started the rescue operation.

In the meanwhile, a local Madharam Suthar was called. He is known as Jugadi Boss in the area and often called by the farmers for works related to borewell. When NDRF failed, Madharam was given a chance. He asked for three 90-feet-long water supply pipes and made a jugaad of it. He inserted the pipes in the bore well and when the boy got stuck in this, he slowly pulled the boy out of the borewell. It took only 25 minutes and boy was rescued alive at 2.20 am.