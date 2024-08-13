Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials | Wikipedia

Jaipur: Action has been taken against four policemen for allegedly stripping and beating a serving army man in a local police station in Jaipur. The cops have been sent to the lines following displeasure of Soldiers Welfare Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who himself reached the police station and reprimanded the police officials on the incident.

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore loses his temper with the ACP. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/qi6c5BN3I0 — Dharmesh Dixit (@theDDixit) August 12, 2024

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that four policemen including a Sub Inspector of Shiprapath police station have been sent to the police lines and investigation of the case has been handed over to the Additional Commissioner of Police Jaipur South.

The army man Arvind Kumar had gone to the police station to get his friend released: who was arrested with 60 other people following a raid on a hookah bar late on Sunday night.

प्रदेश में आदर्श कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखना और जन सेवा व सुरक्षा हेतु हम सब संकल्पित हैं, यह हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। pic.twitter.com/PUmh1keUs7 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 12, 2024

Arvind alleges that despite introducing himself, the police personnel stripped and thrashed him. The army man also alleged that the cops forced him to say that the police were superior to the army. However, the police said that Arvind abused them and even threatened to take off their uniform.

Following the incident the Welfare Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reached the police station on Monday evening and expressing displeasure over the incident reprimanded the officials.

He said that soldier Arvind was stripped, beaten and made to sit with criminals at Shiprapath police station. “I have been an officer in uniform myself. I trust and respect Rajasthan police and confident that action will be taken against policeman who have such a mindset,” said Rathore who has retired as a Colonel from the army.