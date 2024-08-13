 Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that four policemen including a Sub Inspector of Shiprapath police station have been sent to the police lines and investigation of the case has been handed over to the Additional Commissioner of Police Jaipur South.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials | Wikipedia

Jaipur: Action has been taken against four policemen for allegedly stripping and beating a serving army man in a local police station in Jaipur. The cops have been sent to the lines following displeasure of Soldiers Welfare Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who himself reached the police station and reprimanded the police officials on the incident.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that four policemen including a Sub Inspector of Shiprapath police station have been sent to the police lines and investigation of the case has been handed over to the Additional Commissioner of Police Jaipur South.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

The army man Arvind Kumar had gone to the police station to get his friend released: who was arrested with 60 other people following a raid on a hookah bar late on Sunday night.

Arvind alleges that despite introducing himself, the police personnel stripped and thrashed him. The army man also alleged that the cops forced him to say that the police were superior to the army. However, the police said that Arvind abused them and even threatened to take off their uniform.

Following the incident the Welfare Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reached the police station on Monday evening and expressing displeasure over the incident reprimanded the officials.

Read Also
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay;...
article-image

He said that soldier Arvind was stripped, beaten and made to sit with criminals at Shiprapath police station. “I have been an officer in uniform myself. I trust and respect Rajasthan police and confident that action will be taken against policeman who have such a mindset,” said Rathore who has retired as a Colonel from the army.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police...

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police...

Video: Drunk Husband Drags Wife Behind Motorcycle For A Few Meters After She Protests Against...

Video: Drunk Husband Drags Wife Behind Motorcycle For A Few Meters After She Protests Against...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...