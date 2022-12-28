Rajasthan: 3 held after video of burning Hindu scripture pages goes viral

Representative pic

Barmer: Three people have been arrested after a video of pages of Hindu scripture being burned went viral, according to police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh said the incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, according to the ASP, on the basis of a registered case.

