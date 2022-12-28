Rajasthan: 3 held after video of burning Hindu scripture pages goes viral

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 3 held after video of burning Hindu scripture pages goes viral

Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh said the incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Barmer: Three people have been arrested after a video of pages of Hindu scripture being burned went viral, according to police.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, according to the ASP, on the basis of a registered case.

"Three people were arrested after a video of burning some pages of Hindu religious scriptures went viral. The incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25. A case has been registered, and the probe is underway," the ASP told ANI.

