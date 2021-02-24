Rajasthan 2021-22 budget: No new taxes, to focus on agriculture, health

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2021-22 with a focus on health and agriculture. Presenting the state’s first paperless budget in the state assembly, Gehlot announced a Rs 3,500 crore universal healthcare scheme.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that each family in the state will get insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and cashless treatment.

In a strategic move, Gehlot announced setting up of colleges in the four constituencies where by-polls are due to be held. The CM said the colleges will be opened in the name of the four deceased leaders.

From next year, a separate agriculture budget will be presented. He said. The government will give interest free loans worth Rs16,000 crore to farmers. A separate power company will be formed for providing electricity to farmers. He also announced a Chief Minister Krishak Saathi scheme under which 1.2 lakh farmers will be given sprinklers free.

The BJP termed the budget a “cut, copy, paste exercise” with no blueprint and no roadmap for the future.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the budget had not fulfilled the expectations of people.

“The chief minister referred again and again to the coronavirus crisis that gripped the state last year. But the pandemic has affected the country and the entire world and not Rajasthan alone. The CM did not elaborate on what the government has done during the pandemic. He only made empty announcements,” said Poonia.

“The CM should have announced a cut in the VAT rates on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people but he did not do so,” said Poonia.